UPDATE 1-Morocco central bank holds key rate steady at 2.5 pct

RABAT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate stable at 2.5 percent, citing uncertainties still surrounding the national and international outlooks.

Inflation is expected to remain in line with the objective of price stability and is seen at 1.8 percent in 2015 and by 1.5 percent over the next six quarters, the bank said.

The drop in global oil prices has revived public finances and reduced deficits in the biggest regional energy importer.

Based on an average global oil price of $57.5 a barrel, the bank said the current account deficit should narrow to 2.8 percent in 2015, while the trade deficit fell 20.4 percent in the first eight months of 2015. Foreign exchange reserves reached 210.2 billion Moroccan dirham at the end of August, or six months and of import needs.

The government expects the budget deficit to fall to 4.3 percent of GDP --down from 4.9 percent in 2014-- which the bank said it would be met.

However, economic growth for the next year is expected to slow to 2.4 percent from an estimated 4.6 percent this year, based on medium agricultural output.

The North African country is harvesting a record cereal crop estimated at 11 million tonnes after good rains this year, up from 6.7 million in 2014, which boosted its economy.

Agriculture accounts for 15 percent of gross domestic product.

Earlier this year, the bank, known as Bank al-Maghrib, also reduced the euro’s weighting in the currency basket used to set the dirham’s exchange rate, to reflect a fall in trade with the euro zone.