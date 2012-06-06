FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moroccan PM promises poor cash from subsidy reform
June 6, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Moroccan PM promises poor cash from subsidy reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, June 7 (Reuters) - Morocco’s prime minister on Wednesday promised direct grants of cash to the poor under a planned reform of the costly subsidy system, after his Islamist-led government imposed last week one of the sharpest rises in fuel prices in several years.

Abdelilah Benkirane invited needy Moroccans to open bank and postal accounts to ensure they benefit from the reform, one of the boldest moves taken by his government, which has been led since January by Justice and Development, a moderate and former opposition Islamist party. He spoke to state television channels.

Benkirane has not fixed a precise timeframe for completion of the reform, saying only that it may be completed before the end of his government’s mandate, due towards the end of 2016.

Latest story on subsidy reform Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Gary Hill

