a year ago
Morocco Islamists win most seats in election, rivals close behind - results
#Market News
October 8, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Morocco Islamists win most seats in election, rivals close behind - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) won 125 seats in Friday's parliamentary election with rivals Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) winning 102 seats, and conservative Istiqlal party securing 46 seats, according to the interior minister citing final results.

The vote for the 395-seat parliament was a test for Morocco five years after the king devolved some powers to ease protests for change. A tight result means coalition-building for the PJD to form a new government will be complex. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
