FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Etisalat bids for minority shareholdings in Maroc Tel
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 20, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Etisalat bids for minority shareholdings in Maroc Tel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add details and background)

RABAT, May 20 (Reuters) - Etisalat, which completed the purchase of a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom from Vivendi last week, has made a full bid for minority shareholdings in the Moroccan firm, bourse watchdog CDVM said on Tuesday.

CDVM suspended trading in Maroc Telecom after receiving the minorities bid, which was triggered by the purchase of Vivendi’s stake, according the Moroccan financial market rules.

Etisalat bought the Vivendi stake for 4.14 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

The Dubai-based company has also agreed to sell its operations in several West African countries to Maroc Telecom for $650 million in a move to unify its African units.

Under Moroccan financial market rules, the buyer of more than 40 pct stake would have to make a full bid for minority shareholders.

The Moroccan government is the second largest shareholder with a 30 pct stake, while the free-float is around 17 pct. Details on Etisalat’s bid were not available.

Moroccan officials have said the government’s 30 percent stake was not for sale. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.