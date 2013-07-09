Morocco wants Maroc Telecom buyer to take local partner-sources

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - Morocco wants Gulf telecom operator Etisalat to take on a local partner as a condition of backing its bid to buy Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, said three sources familiar with the matter.

The Moroccan state owns 30 percent of the kingdom’s biggest mobile and fixed communications provider and so must approve Vivendi’s choice of buyer.

Its demand for a local voice at the country’s largest employer is slowing down the deal’s progress, but is not expected to derail it completely. Etisalat would retain majority control and consolidate the business on its books, said the people.

Vivendi and Etisalat have been negotiating over the sale since late April when the United Arab Emirates-based company submitted a binding offer, which was deemed more attractive than a lower, competing bid from Qatar-backed Ooredo. (Reporting by Christian Plumb, Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard; Editing by Elena Berton)