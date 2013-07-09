FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco wants Maroc Telecom buyer to take local partner-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 9, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Morocco wants Maroc Telecom buyer to take local partner-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - Morocco wants Gulf telecom operator Etisalat to take on a local partner as a condition of backing its bid to buy Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, said three sources familiar with the matter.

The Moroccan state owns 30 percent of the kingdom’s biggest mobile and fixed communications provider and so must approve Vivendi’s choice of buyer.

Its demand for a local voice at the country’s largest employer is slowing down the deal’s progress, but is not expected to derail it completely. Etisalat would retain majority control and consolidate the business on its books, said the people.

Vivendi and Etisalat have been negotiating over the sale since late April when the United Arab Emirates-based company submitted a binding offer, which was deemed more attractive than a lower, competing bid from Qatar-backed Ooredo. (Reporting by Christian Plumb, Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard; Editing by Elena Berton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.