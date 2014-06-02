FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco mandates banks for potential euro bond offering
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 2, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Morocco mandates banks for potential euro bond offering

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Natixis to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in Europe commencing on June 6, according to a lead.

A euro-denominated Reg S only transaction may follow subject to market conditions.

The sovereign, rated BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, was last in the international bond markets in May 2013, when it tapped its 2022 and 2042 bonds to raise USD750m. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.