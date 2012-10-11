FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco's king plans Gulf tour - Kuwait official
October 11, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Morocco's king plans Gulf tour - Kuwait official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Morocco’s King Mohammed plans to tour Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the next few weeks to discuss investment and bilateral relations, a senior Kuwaiti official said on Thursday.

“He is going on a tour in the Gulf countries,” Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah told Reuters.

King Mohammed is expected to visit Kuwait as part of the tour in October or November, he said. The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

