#Industrials
October 15, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Morocco may sell airline stake to major Gulf player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Morocco will offer to sell a 44 percent stake in its flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) to major Gulf airlines, an official source said on Monday.

The proposal will be made during a rare tour by King Mohammed of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Jordan that starts on Tuesday.

“We will listen to their (Gulf airlines) ideas about how they see this partnership ... For our part, we may propose the sale of up to 44 percent stake in RAM to the selected partner,” the source told Reuters.

Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

