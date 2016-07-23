FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF agrees on two-year $3.5 billion credit line for Morocco
July 23, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

IMF agrees on two-year $3.5 billion credit line for Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, July 23 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has granted Morocco a $3.5 billion credit line for two years to help it pursue structural reforms bringing more rapid and inclusive economic growth, the country's finance ministry said on Saturday.

The IMF agreed on less than the $5 billion credit line signed in 2014, and $6.2 billion signed in 2012, as the North African kingdom's economy has been improving, thanks to the bold government measures in tackling deficits.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
