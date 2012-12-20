Morocco inflation eases to 1.6 pct in November

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price inflation eased to an annual 1.6 percent in November from 1.8 percent in October, the High Planning Authority said on Thursday.

Food prices rose 2.3 percent in the 12 months to the end of November, against 2.6 percent in October. Education costs went up 6.1 percent.

Communications expenses fell 16 percent, the statement added without elaborating.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in November after rising 0.3 percent in October, as vegetable prices dropped 3.4 percent.