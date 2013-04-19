FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco inflation steady at 2.2 pct in March
April 19, 2013

Morocco inflation steady at 2.2 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, April 19 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price inflation was flat at an annual 2.2 percent in March, the same rate as in February, the High Planning Authority said on Friday.

Food price growth fell to 2.6 percent in the 12 months to the end of March from 3.3 percent in February. Communications expenses tumbled 8.7 percent after mobile telephone fees were cut; education costs rose 6.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in March after a drop of 0.1 percent in February, as food prices dropped 0.7 percent.


