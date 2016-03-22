Food prices lift Morocco inflation to 0.9 pct year-on-year in February

RABAT, March 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s annual consumer price inflation rose to 0.9 percent in February from 0.3 percent in January, mainly due to higher food prices, the High Planning Authority said on Tuesday.

Food inflation rose to 1.1 percent from 0.2 percent in the 12 months through February. Non-food price inflation was steady at 0.6 percent.

Transport costs fell 0.7 percent, while hotels and restaurants were 2.4 percent more expensive, the agency said without elaborating.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose to 0.2 percent in February, up from 0.1 percent in January as food price inflation rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Ireland)