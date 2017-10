RABAT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price inflation was flat at an annual 2.6 percent in January, the same rate as in December, the High Planning Authority said on Wednesday.

Food price inflation eased slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent in December. Communications expenses fell 16.0 percent while education rose 6.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in January. Seafood prices rose 6.5 percent but vegetable prices dropped 8.0 percent.