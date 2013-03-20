Morocco inflation eases to 2.2 pct in February

RABAT, March 20 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price inflation eased to an annual 2.2 percent in February from 2.6 percent in January, the High Planning Authority said on Wednesday.

Food price growth fell to 3.3 percent in the 12 months to the end of February from 4.2 percent in January. Communications expenses tumbled 16 percent after mobile telephone fees were cut; education costs rose 6.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in February after rising 0.2 percent in January, as food prices decreased 0.2 percent.