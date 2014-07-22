Morocco inflation eases to 0.1 pct in June

RABAT, July 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price inflation eased to an annual 0.1 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May, the High Planning Authority said on Tuesday.

The food price index fell to a rise of 1.6 percent in the 12 months to the end of June from 2.1 percent last month. Non-food price index growth eased to an annual 1.2 percent in June from 1.3 percent recorded last month. Communications expenses tumbled 9 percent and education costs rose 3.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in June after falling 0.2 percent in May, as food price inflation rose at 0.5 percent.