FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Food prices push Morocco annual inflation up to 1.9 pct in May
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Food prices push Morocco annual inflation up to 1.9 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, June 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's annual consumer price inflation rose to 1.9 percent in May from 1.6 percent in April, due to higher food prices, the High Planning Authority said on Wednesday.

Annual food inflation jumped to 3.6 percent from 2.9 percent the previous month. Non-food price inflation was steady at 0.5 percent in the year to May, unchanged from April.

Transport costs fell 1.3 percent, but hotels and restaurants were 2.8 percent more expensive, the agency said without giving details.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose to 0.5 percent in May, up from 0.1 percent in April as food price inflation rose 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.