Morocco inflation rises to 2.8 pct in May
June 20, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

Morocco inflation rises to 2.8 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rabat, June 20 (Reuters) - Morocco’s annual consumer price inflation rose to 2.8 percent in May from 2.4 percent in April, pushed up by climbing food prices, the high planning authority said on Thursday.

Food prices inflation rose 3.4 pct from a year earlier, non-food index increased 2.4 percent while education costs pushed up by 6.1 pct, the statement added.

On monthly basis, consumer price inflation rose 0.5 pct as vegetable prices jumped 6.6 percent while non-food inflation was 0.1 pct. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

