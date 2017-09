RABAT, May 14 (Reuters) - Morocco’s government adopted a bill on Thursday to regulate Islamic insurance, legislation that will face a final vote by parliament later this year, a cabinet statement said.

It is the last step in Morocco’s legislation package to regulate the country’s fledgling Islamic finance industry. Earlier this year, it issued a decree allowing the creation of a sharia board to oversee the sector. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey and Robin Pomeroy)