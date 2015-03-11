FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's Attijariwafa takes 24 pct stake in Ivory Coast's SIB
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Morocco's Attijariwafa takes 24 pct stake in Ivory Coast's SIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank has acquired an additional 24 percent of shares in Ivory Coast’s Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) from the Ivorian state, bringing its total stake to 75 percent, an Ivorian government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The state has decided to definitively cede 24 percent of its 49 percent to Attijariwafa Bank,” Bruno Kone told journalists following a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.