Morocco offering 60,000 t of jet fuel for Sept - traders

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Morocco’s sole oil refiner Samir has issued a tender to sell 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivering in September, traders said on Wednesday.

The cargoes are for loading from Morocco’s Mohammedia port on September 10-15 and September 25-30.

Samir has started commercial use of two new units that have boosted the firm’s processing capacity to 200,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) a company executive said this week.

The Moroccan firm’s new crude distillation unit can process four million tonnes per year, while Samir’s new jet fuel unit can process 600,000 tonnes per year. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)