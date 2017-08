RABAT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Annual growth in Morocco's M2 money supply slowed to 6.9 percent in July from 7.8 percent in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

July '16 June '16 July '15 M1 change yr/yr(pct) 7.1 8.2 5.4 M2 change yr/yr(pct) 6.9 7.8 5.7 M3 change yr/yr(pct) 5.0 4.7 5.3 Bank credit yr/yr(pct) 2.2 2.0 2.3