4 months ago
Morocco's king names new Islamist-led govt - state news agency
April 5, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 4 months ago

Morocco's king names new Islamist-led govt - state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, April 5 (Reuters) - After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party which lost a key ministry in negotiations with rivals, the state news agency MAP said.

The Islamist Justice and Development or PJD party won elections in October, but formation of a government was delayed during negotiations with parties who critics say were too close to royalists uneasy with sharing power with Islamists. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; editing by Patrick Markey)

