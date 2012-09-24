FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cash-strapped Morocco to sell Populaire stake
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

Cash-strapped Morocco to sell Populaire stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Morocco’s government, battling to contain a high budget deficit, has agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in Banque Populaire, its second divestment in the lender in a little over a year.

The finance ministry said the sale to Banque Populaire’s regional branches would reduce to 6.34 percent the state’s interest in one of the country’s top three lenders, the official MAP news agency reported.

The government raised 5.3 billion dirhams ($617 million) from the sale of 20 percent of the bank in May, 2011, a time when a spending spree to contain street protests has burdened its finances.

Shares in the bank closed down 0.09 percent on Monday at 202 dirhams. ($1 = 8.5945 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Souhail Karam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.