FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's ONEE gets $300 mln loan from China's Exim Bank
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Morocco's ONEE gets $300 mln loan from China's Exim Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Morocco’s state power utility ONEE said on Wednesday it had obtained a $300 million loan from China Exim Bank to finance a 318 megawatt (MW) coal-fired plant in the eastern town of Jerada.

China’s Sepco III won a 3 billion dirham ($348 million)tender launched by ONEE last year to build the second coal-fired power plant in Jerada, near the Algerian border, where protests frequently erupt over unemployment since the closure of the coal mines there in 2001.

Morocco has a huge deficit in energy production as annual consumption is growing by around 8 percent and it has to spend heavily to subsidise power due to high production costs.

Earlier this month, Safi Energy Company, a joint venture between Morocco’s Nareva, France’s GDF SUEZ and Japan’s Mitsui, secured $2.6 billion in financing to build another 1,386 MW coal-fired power plant in southern Morocco.

Morocco wants to meet domestic power demand using thermal power, clearing the way to export renewable energy to the European Union.

$1 = 8.6270 Moroccan Dirhams Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.