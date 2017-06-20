RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.

The bank, known as Bank al-Maghrib, said it expected inflation to stay at 0.9 percent in 2017 and would accelerate to 1.6 percent in 2018. (Reporting By Samia Errazzouki; editing by Patrick Markey)