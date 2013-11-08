UPDATE 2-Morocco to cut govt investment to hit deficit target - document

* Morocco under pressure to reduce deficit

* Spending cuts second trim this year (Updates with details throughout on spending)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi

RABAT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Morocco will cut its 2013 public investment spending by at least 10 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) to keep its budget deficit close to 5.5 percent of economic output as promised to international lenders, an official document showed.

Moroccan Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane has told all government departments that Oct. 31 was the final deadline for new state investments, according to the government document, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The budget minister and a government spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The investment is related to spending by government ministries on their regular budgets.

Morocco is under pressure from international lenders to repair its public finances, which were hurt by the Arab spring revolts, the euro zone crisis and drought. But it must balance growth and social stability in the North African kingdom, where people are accustomed to heavy public spending.

The 2013 budget initially set aside 58.9 billion dirhams for public administration investment, but the government cut 15 billion dirhams from that in April to reduce the pressure on its finances.

The new cuts will come from the 22.9 billion dirhams not yet used by the various ministries.

Some of the remainder will be used for debt repayment, which the prime minister’s letter underlined would not be affected by the cuts.

It is unclear if the move is aimed at avoiding having to raise more debt on the international market, as the country plans to issue $750 million in bonds by the end of 2013, either in conventional bonds or in sukuk, sources said last month.

Fitch affirmed Morocco’s main rating at BBB- with a stable outlook on Tuesday.

Morocco agreed in 2012 to a two-year $6.2 billion precautionary credit line with the IMF, which urged the country to reform its subsidies, pension and taxation systems.

The government in November started to end its fuel subsidies, leading to a rise in gasoline and fuel oil costs and prompting some opposition to urge protests.

The government expects the economy to grow 4.2 percent in 2014, down from an estimated 4.8 percent in 2013, although the state planning agency has said the growth would slow as much as to 2.5 percent in 2014, citing the international economic climate and the financing conditions for the government as reasons. ($1 = 8.3769 Moroccan dirhams) (Editing by Patrick Markey)