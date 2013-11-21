FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's Saham Finances buys Angola's No. 2 insurer
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Morocco's Saham Finances buys Angola's No. 2 insurer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RABAT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought the second-largest insurance provider in the Angolan market, AG Angola Seguros SA, for an undisclosed amount, it confirmed on Thursday.

Saham Finances is owned by Groupe Saham, founded in 1995 by Moroccan tycoon - and current trade and industry minister - Moulay Hafid Elalamy. The group, which also controls CNIA Saada, one of Morocco’s biggest insurers, had revenues of 1.9 billion dirhams ($226 million) in the first half of 2013.

Banking sources said French bank Societe Generale had arranged the deal, negotiations for which had taken about a year and which was concluded before Elalamy became a minister. Saham’s communication department confirmed the deal was signed on October 22, but gave no further details.

Saham Finances has subsidiaries in 19 African countries through its two subsidiaries Colina and Mercantile. GA Angola Seguros is Angola’s first privately owned insurance company, offering cover to industrial and mining firms, and holds a 16 percent share of the market there.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.