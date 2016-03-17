FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco asks 84 U.N., AU staff to leave within three days: U.N.
March 17, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Morocco asks 84 U.N., AU staff to leave within three days: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (Reuters) - Morocco wants 84 United Nations and African Union international civilian staff working with the world body’s Western Sahara mission to leave within three days, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

“All of these measures would seriously impede the functioning of MINURSO (the U.N. Western Sahara mission),” said Dujarric. He said about three of the people on the list submitted by the Moroccan mission to the United Nations were with the African Union and the rest were U.N. staff.

U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman is due to brief the Security Council on the situation later on Thursday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

