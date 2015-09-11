Morocco oil refiner Samir plans $1.04 billion capital increase

RABAT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Morocco oil refiner samir said on Friday it is planning a capital increase of 10 billion Moroccan dirham ($1.04 billion) in an effort to end the company’s financial difficulties.

The refiner called for an extraordinary general assembly on October 16 to approve the move, a statement issued after its board meeting said.

Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings, announced last month it was halting production at its 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery. ($1 = 9.6260 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Ralph Boulton)