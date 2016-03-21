FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court liquidates Moroccan oil refiner Samir
March 21, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Court liquidates Moroccan oil refiner Samir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 21 (Reuters) - A Moroccan court has put the country’s only oil refiner Samir under liquidation and named an independent trustee, a source from the company and local media said on Monday.

Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings, announced last year it was halting production at its 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery.

Morocco’s tax administration have since seized the company’s bank accounts in pursuit of a 13 billion-dirham ($1.3 billion) tax claim. The Moroccan government has said Samir’s total debt hovers around 44 billion dirhams ($4.55 billion).

Samir has 10 days to lodge an appeal against the decision, business news website Medias24 reported. The company said there was no immediate comment. ($1 = 9.6720 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)

