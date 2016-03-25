Morocco refiner Samir appeals court decision on liquidation

RABAT, March 25 (Reuters) - Morocco’s oil refiner Samir has lodged an appeal against a court decision that placed it into liquidation and named an independent trustee to run the company, the refiner’s lawyer said on Friday.

Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings, halted production last August due to financial difficulties. “We had 10 days to file an appeal and we finally did it on Thursday,” Samir’s lawyer Abdelkbir Tabih said.

The trustee, running the operation pending the appeal, is preparing to resume production at the company’s 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery, located on the Atlantic coast near Casablanca, sources from the company said.