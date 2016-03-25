FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco refiner Samir appeals court decision on liquidation
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Morocco refiner Samir appeals court decision on liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 25 (Reuters) - Morocco’s oil refiner Samir has lodged an appeal against a court decision that placed it into liquidation and named an independent trustee to run the company, the refiner’s lawyer said on Friday.

Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings, halted production last August due to financial difficulties. “We had 10 days to file an appeal and we finally did it on Thursday,” Samir’s lawyer Abdelkbir Tabih said.

The trustee, running the operation pending the appeal, is preparing to resume production at the company’s 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery, located on the Atlantic coast near Casablanca, sources from the company said.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.