Liquidation of Morocco's sole refiner Samir confirmed by court -lawyer

RABAT, June 1 (Reuters) - Morocco's Casablanca appeals court on Wednesday upheld the initial ruling placing the country's sole refiner Samir into liquidation, the lawyer of the holding company that controls Samir said.

Corral Petroleum Holdings had committed to inject $680 million into Samir if the court reversed the decision placing it in liquidation.

The lawyer, Abdelkbir Tabih, said Corral can still take the case to the supreme court but has yet to take that decision. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)