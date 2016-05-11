Samir owner tells court committed to injecting $680 mln into refiner

RABAT, May 11 (Reuters) - Corral Petroleum Holdings , owner of Moroccan refiner Samir, told a Moroccan court it was committed to injecting $680 million to try to reverse a decision placing it in liquidation, a Corral lawyer said on Wednesday.

“I presented a letter to the court from Mohammed al-Amoudi (Saudi billionaire and owner of Corral Holdings) where he announces his commitment to inject $680 million into Samir,” Abdelkbir Tabih said.

The letter asked for legal redress instead of the liquidation of Morocco’s sole refiner, Tabih said, adding the court had postponed the appeal decision for a week until May 18. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)