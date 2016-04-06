FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi arabia grants Morocco 2016 chunk of aid deal
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 6, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Saudi arabia grants Morocco 2016 chunk of aid deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Morocco have signed an aid agreement worth $230 million, the Moroccan finance ministry said on Wednesday, part of a five-year package of financial assistance extended by wealthy Gulf states.

Four Gulf states - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates - agreed in 2012 to provide aid worth a total of $5 billion to Morocco in the period 2012-2017 to build up its infrastructure, strengthen its economy and foster tourism.

“The chunk signed today in Manama is Saudi Arabia’s 2016 part,” Morocco’s finance minister told Reuters. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi)

