FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco to launch 4G mobile license tenders by the end 2013
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 21, 2013 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

Morocco to launch 4G mobile license tenders by the end 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rabat, May 21 (Reuters) - Morocco plans to launch tenders for 4G mobile phone licenses by the end of the year, the Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency (ANRT) said on Tuesday in a statement carried by state news agency MAP.

Morocco wants to be one of the first African countries to get the fourth generation (4G) telecom services, the statement said.

“We will launch the tenders to award 4G licenses by the end of the year, and the opening of the service is expected in 2014” Azdine El Mountassir Billah, the head of ANRT said, quoted by MAP. “It is not a luxury, it is a must,” he added.

The Morocco’s telecom watchdog had originally planned to sell at least one 4G license in the fourth quarter of the last year, but El Mountassir Billah has not given any reasons for the delay.

Morocco’s telecommunications market is dominated by Vivendi’s Maroc Telecom, which is being sold, France Telecom affiliate Medi Telecom, and Inwi, owned by a holding company controlled by the Moroccan monarchy and Kuwait’s Zain.

Mobile phone penetration hovers around 115 percent of Morocco’s 34 million population, and the country had 4 million Internet subscribers by the end of March 2013, up 24.35 percent from the previous year, the statement said. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.