UPDATE 1-Maroc Telecom 2012 profit falls 17 pct on charges

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom on Thursday posted a 17 percent drop in 2012 net profit attributable to shareholders to 6.7 billion dirhams ($794 million), citing restructuring charges and a non-recurring contribution to the government.

The company paid 102 million dirhams to the government in the form of a new levy to reduce poverty at the start of 2012, and 807 million dirhams for voluntary redundancy plans.

Maroc Telecom saw 1,404 of its staff in Morocco leave during the year, or 14 percent of its total workforce.

Sales revenue fell 3.2 percent as revenues in Morocco, its main market, dropped 7.4 percent, although its customer base continued to grow, by 13.5 percent to 33 million customers.

Mobile price cuts - prices tumbled 34 percent in 2012, the regulator said last week - and reduced termination rates in Morocco were partially offset by a 17 percent rise in international revenue.

Revenues at Maroc Telecom’s subsidiaries grew 23 percent in Gabon, 19.3 percent in Mali, 14.3 percent in Burkina Faso and 14.1 percent in Mauritania.

“We are absolutely sure that Maroc Telecom’s EBITDA margin will remain at a substantial level like 56 percent in 2013,” chief executive Abdeslam Ahizoune told reporters in Casablanca.

Vivendi, which is interested in selling its 53-percent stake in Maroc Telecom, has received four expressions of interest. It hopes to garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.2 billion).

“At this moment Vivendi’s still here, and I cannot give further details,” Ahizoune said. “Obviously, the new holder will have to respect some fundamentals and we hope for more investments and more development.”

Maroc Telecom said it would pay a dividend yield of 7.0 percent to shareholders. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Andrew Torchia)