Morocco's three telecoms operators win 4G licences
March 18, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Morocco's three telecoms operators win 4G licences

RABAT, March 18 (Reuters) - Morocco’s three telecoms operators Maroc Telecom, Medi Telecom and Wana Corporate have won licences for 4G high-speed mobile data networks in an auction that raised 2 billion Moroccan dirham ($200 million), the Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency said on Wednesday.

Maroc Telecom won the most sought-after frequencies, paying 1 billion dirhams, while Wana Corporate and Medi Telecom paid 500 million dirham each, the agency said. ($1 = 10.0000 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)

