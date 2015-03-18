FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morocco's three telecoms operators win 4G licences
March 18, 2015

UPDATE 1-Morocco's three telecoms operators win 4G licences

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

RABAT, March 18 (Reuters) - Morocco’s three telecoms operators Maroc Telecom, Medi Telecom and Wana Corporate have all won radio spectrum licences to operate 4G mobile broadband networks, the Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency (ANRT) said on Wednesday.

The auction raised 2 billion Moroccan dirhams ($200 million), ANRT said in a statement.

Maroc Telecom, majority owned by the UAE’s Etisalat , won the most sought-after radio frequencies, paying 1 billion dirhams, while French group Orange’s local affiliate Medi Telecom (Meditel) and Wana Corporate paid 500 million dirhams each, the agency said.

Wana is owned by a holding company controlled by the Moroccan royal family and Kuwait’s Zain.

The three operators will have to pay an additionnal 860 million dirhams to reorganise the frequencies, ANRT added.

Mobile phone market penetration is running at around 130 percent of Morocco’s 34 million population, and the country had 8 million Internet subscribers by the end of September 2014, up more then 60 percent from the previous year. ($1 = 10 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)

