RPT/Morocco's trade deficit narrows 2.8 percent in 2013

By Repeats to fix garbling Tunis, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit narrowed by 2.8 percent last year compared with 2012 as the economic slowdown reduced demand for imports, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday. The 2013 deficit came to 196.38 billion Moroccan dirhams ($23.80 billion). Imports fell 2 percent from a year earlier, with energy imports down 4 percent and wheat imports dropping by 31.7 percent as the national harvest hit record levels. Tourism receipts slipped slightly to 57.55 billion dirhams from 57.83 billion dirhams, while remittances from the 4.5 million Moroccans living abroad decreased by 0.7 percent to 58.36 billion dirhams. Figures are in billions of dirhams: Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Nov 2013 2012 2013 EXPORTS 182.83 184.88 166.22 IMPORTS 379.22 386.94 345.47 BALANCE -196.38 -202.06 -179.25 MIGRANT REMITTANCES 58.36 58.75 53.85 TOURISM RECEIPTS 57.55 57.83 53.38 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT 40.16 32.09 34.53 ($1 = 8.2523 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)