RPT/Morocco's trade deficit narrows 2.8 percent in 2013
January 17, 2014 / 6:03 AM / 4 years ago

RPT/Morocco's trade deficit narrows 2.8 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Repeats to fix garbling
    Tunis, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit narrowed
by 2.8 percent last year compared with 2012 as the economic
slowdown reduced demand for imports, the foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday.
    The 2013 deficit came to 196.38 billion Moroccan dirhams
($23.80 billion).
    Imports fell 2 percent from a year earlier, with energy
imports down 4 percent and wheat imports dropping by 31.7
percent as the national harvest hit record levels.
    Tourism receipts slipped slightly to 57.55 billion dirhams
from 57.83 billion dirhams, while remittances from the 4.5
million Moroccans living abroad decreased by 0.7 percent to
58.36 billion dirhams.
    
    Figures are in billions of dirhams:                         
                                               
                         Jan-Dec     Jan-Dec      Jan-Nov       
 
                           2013       2012         2013         
        
                             
EXPORTS                   182.83      184.88      166.22       
IMPORTS                   379.22      386.94      345.47       
BALANCE                  -196.38     -202.06     -179.25      
MIGRANT     
REMITTANCES                58.36       58.75       53.85        
TOURISM      
RECEIPTS                   57.55       57.83       53.38        
    
FOREIGN DIRECT     
INVESTMENT                 40.16       32.09       34.53     
   
($1 = 8.2523 Moroccan dirhams)

 (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
