Morocco Jan-Feb trade deficit falls 17.5 pct
March 28, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Morocco Jan-Feb trade deficit falls 17.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 28 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit fell
17.5 percent from a year earlier to 27.51 billion dirhams ($3.2
billion) in the first two months of this year, the foreign
exchange regulator said on Thursday, as imports slowed.
    Tourism receipts increased 2.0 percent but remittances from
the 3 million Moroccans living abroad dropped 2.9 percent.
    Figures are in billions of dirhams.
                       Jan-Feb     Jan-Feb     Jan            
                        2013        2012       2013         
EXPORTS                 27.63       28.47      13.67          
IMPORTS                 55.14       61.83      26.03        
BALANCE                -27.51      -33.36     -12.36       
MIGRANT
REMITTANCES              8.72        8.98       4.65         
TOURISM  
RECEIPTS                 8.15        7.99       4.37            
FOREIGN DIRECT
INVESTMENT              10.19        5.32       1.33

