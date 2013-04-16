Morocco Jan-March trade deficit falls 5.2 pct y/y

RABAT, April 16 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 44.79 billion dirhams ($5.3 billion) in the first quarter of this year as imports slowed, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday. Tourism receipts decreased 1.6 percent, while remittances from the 3 million Moroccans living abroad dropped 3.8 percent. However, foreign direct investment jumped 43.9 percent to 10.58 billion dirhams as Moroccan holding company SNI sold interests in dairy and biscuit companies to foreign firms for about $900 million. Figures are in billions of dirhams. Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Feb 2013 2012 2013 EXPORTS 43.87 46.57 27.63 IMPORTS 88.66 93.81 55.14 BALANCE -44.79 -47.24 -27.51 MIGRANT REMITTANCES 12.99 13.51 8.72 TOURISM RECEIPTS 11.78 11.97 8.15 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT 10.57 7.35 10.19