Morocco Jan-March trade deficit falls 5.2 pct y/y
April 16, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Morocco Jan-March trade deficit falls 5.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RABAT, April 16 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit fell 5.2
percent from a year earlier to 44.79 billion dirhams ($5.3
billion) in the first quarter of this year as imports slowed,
the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
    Tourism receipts decreased 1.6 percent, while remittances
from the 3 million Moroccans living abroad dropped 3.8 percent.
    However, foreign direct investment jumped 43.9 percent to
10.58 billion dirhams as Moroccan holding company SNI sold
interests in dairy and biscuit companies to foreign firms for
about $900 million.
    Figures are in billions of dirhams.
                   Jan-Mar     Jan-Mar   Jan-Feb             
                     2013        2012      2013          
EXPORTS             43.87       46.57     27.63      
IMPORTS             88.66       93.81     55.14      
BALANCE            -44.79      -47.24    -27.51     
MIGRANT 
REMITTANCES         12.99       13.51      8.72       
TOURISM   
RECEIPTS            11.78       11.97      8.15       
FOREIGN DIRECT 
INVESTMENT          10.57        7.35     10.19

