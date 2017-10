RABAT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit fell 22.8 percent from a year earlier to 12.36 billion dirhams ($1.47 billion) in January, the foreign exchange regulator said, as import growth slowed at the start of the year. Figures are in billions of dirhams. Jan Jan 2013 2012 EXPORTS 13.67 14.34 IMPORTS 26.03 30.34 BALANCE -12.36 -16.01 MIGRANT REMITTANCES 4.65 4.61 TOURISM RECEIPTS 4.37 4.13 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT 1.33 1.29