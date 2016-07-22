Judge tosses malpractice case against Morrison & Foerster

A New York state judge has dismissed an investment bank's legal malpractice case accusing law firm Morrison & Foerster of failing to adequately investigate a Chinese company in connection with a public stock offering.

In a decision filed on Thursday, Justice Saliann Scarpulla of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc's suit was untenable because the plaintiff already possessed the information it faulted Morrison & Foerster for not ferreting out.

