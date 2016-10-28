(Adds background)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Oct 28 British supermarket chain
Morrison has raised the price of Marmite yeast spread by
12 percent, passing on to consumers an increase sought by its
maker Unilever that led to a row with retailer Tesco
this month dubbed "Marmitegate".
"Sometimes we have to increase prices as a result of costs
rising although we do our best to avoid this," a Morrison
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"More often than not we have been reducing prices and more
than 3,000 products are currently cheaper in our supermarkets
than they were last year."
Morrison is now charging 2.64 pounds ($3.21) for a 250 gram
jar of the brown spread, which famously pleases or repels the
tastebuds of consumers, up from 2.35 pounds.
A Unilever spokesman had no comment.
Earlier this month Tesco temporarily delisted several
Unilever products from its website, including Marmite, in a
disagreement over price hikes sought by the consumer goods
maker.
Unilever wanted to push through the increases as a result of
rising import costs, due in part to the pound's weakness
following Britain's Brexit vote to leave the European Union.
Neither side of that dispute has said what if any price
increases were agreed and what their impact would be on prices
on the shelves of Tesco stores.
As of Friday afternoon, market leader Tesco was still
charging 2.35 pounds for the 250g jar of Marmite, while
Wal-Mart's Asda was offering a discounted price of 2
pounds. Sainsbury was charging 2.50.
Retailers set their own prices based on individual and
private negotiations with suppliers. But sources familiar with
the situation told Reuters Unilever had been trying to raise
prices across a wide range of goods by about 10 percent.
Tesco scored a public relations and share price boost after
it stood up to Unilever in a battle that analysts said cast it
as a champion for the consumer. Its shares rose about 5 percent
the following day and as of Friday were up more than 10 percent
in the two weeks since.
Yet Unilever benefited from the publicity as well, with
retailers selling 129,000 more jars of the breakfast treat in
the week following the incident than they did in the year-ago
period, according to market researcher IRIS.
That increase, of 60 percent, generated a 335,000 pound
($407,226) sales boost, IRI said.
Unilever, whose brands also include PG Tips tea, Dove soap
and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, manufactures in Britain the
majority of the goods it sells here. Yet the bulk of its costs
are for commodities and raw materials priced in euros or
dollars, which have therefore become more expensive in sterling
terms.
($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)