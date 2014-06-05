FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morrisons Chairman Gibson to step down next year
June 5, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Morrisons Chairman Gibson to step down next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 4 grocer Morrisons , under pressure after months of poor trading, said its Chairman Ian Gibson had decided not to seek re-election at next year’s AGM.

“This term will take me into my eighth year on Wm Morrisons board, and this announcement gives the board time to conduct an orderly search for a new Chairman and ensure a smooth transition,” Gibson said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in the firm were down 0.4 percent to 193 pence at 0836 GMT. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

