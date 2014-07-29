FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British grocer Morrisons names Higginson as chairman elect
July 29, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

British grocer Morrisons names Higginson as chairman elect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain Wm Morrison named Andrew Higginson, a former finance director at market leader Tesco, as its next chairman, to bring some experience to the struggling grocer.

Higginson was most recently the chairman of Poundland , the chairman of retailer N Brown and senior independent director of BSkyB. He said on Tuesday he would step down from Poundland.

Higginson, who spent 15 years as an executive director at Tesco, will replace Ian Gibson when he retires from Morrisons in 2015. Higginson will join the board of Morrison on October 1 as non-executive deputy chairman and chairman elect. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

