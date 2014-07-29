Former Morrisons boss welcomes Higginson appointment as chairman

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Ken Morrison, the son of the founder and a former boss of Morrisons, has welcomed the appointment of retail veteran Andrew Higginson as the British grocer’s next chairman.

Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, said on Tuesday that Higginson, a former finance director at market leader Tesco, will replace Ian Gibson when he steps down as chairman in 2015.

Higginson will join the board of Morrisons on October 1 as non-executive deputy chairman and chairman elect.

“I think it sounds very good ... He’s got good background, good experience,” Ken Morrison told Reuters. “I don’t think it’s a bad choice,” he added.

At Morrisons’ annual shareholders’ meeting last month Ken Morrison labelled the grocer’s performance “disastrous” and called for its board to be bolstered with more “retail knowledge”.