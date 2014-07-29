FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Morrisons boss welcomes Higginson appointment as chairman
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 29, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Former Morrisons boss welcomes Higginson appointment as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Ken Morrison, the son of the founder and a former boss of Morrisons, has welcomed the appointment of retail veteran Andrew Higginson as the British grocer’s next chairman.

Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, said on Tuesday that Higginson, a former finance director at market leader Tesco, will replace Ian Gibson when he steps down as chairman in 2015.

Higginson will join the board of Morrisons on October 1 as non-executive deputy chairman and chairman elect.

“I think it sounds very good ... He’s got good background, good experience,” Ken Morrison told Reuters. “I don’t think it’s a bad choice,” he added.

At Morrisons’ annual shareholders’ meeting last month Ken Morrison labelled the grocer’s performance “disastrous” and called for its board to be bolstered with more “retail knowledge”.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.