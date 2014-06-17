FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK grocer Morrisons plans to cut 2,600 management jobs
June 17, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

UK grocer Morrisons plans to cut 2,600 management jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, said on Tuesday it had proposed a new store management structure that if implemented would involve around 2,600 redundancies.

The firm said it has begun talks with staff and their representatives on the proposed changes.

It said that in the current year 1,000 jobs will be created in Morrisons M local convenience stores and an additional 3,000 in new supermarkets.

Morrisons said it will look to offer displaced colleagues the opportunity to work in these businesses. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

