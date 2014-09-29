FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British regulator charges former Morrisons treasurer with insider dealing
September 29, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

British regulator charges former Morrisons treasurer with insider dealing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has charged the former treasurer and head of tax at Morrisons, the country’s No. 4 grocer, with insider dealing, it said on Monday.

The financial watchdog said Paul Coyle has been charged with two offences contrary to Section 52(1) of the Criminal Justice Act 1993. The offences relate to trading in the shares of online grocer Ocado between February and May 2013, the FCA added. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

