Breakingviews: Morrisons needs to change more than CEO

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Morrisons needs to change more than its chief executive. Britain’s fourth-biggest grocer is parting company with Dalton Philips after five years. The timing is odd, since his recent moves are bearing some fruit. Still, a smart rise in Morrisons shares on Jan. 13 probably reflects hope that the new boss will have more freedom to rethink strategy and finances.

To give Philips his due, his tenure has had some successes. Morrisons finally moved online through a partnership with the internet retailer Ocado. And recently the group has attacked prices with greater gusto than larger rivals Tesco and J Sainsbury.

The latest trading update is not awful either. Like-for-like Christmas sales fell 3.1 percent, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.8 percent decline in the six weeks to Jan. 4, and improving on a 6.3 percent fall in the preceding quarter. Encouragingly, customer basket size has stopped shrinking.

But the next leader needs to do more. Online, Morrisons still trails much-earlier adopters like Tesco. It must also catch up in convenience stores. Smaller shops accounted for only one in six of Morrisons outlets when its last annual report was printed. At Sainsbury, in contrast, half the shops are “Locals.”

This has financial implications too. Adjusting to shoppers’ shifting preferences will require investment. Moreover, to compete on price, supermarkets need all the financial flexibility they can muster. Doubts about the value of freehold property, and the burdens of leasehold commitments, may create further balance-sheet strain.

So Morrisons’ decision to increase its interim dividend by 5 percent looks baffling, and leaves competitors better prepared to tackle the sector’s trying trading conditions. Tesco cut its half-year payment by 75 percent and will skip the full-year dividend. Sainsbury is coming down too: it will fix payouts at half of underlying earnings.

At Morrisons, though, current-year earnings may fall short of the dividend cost if the full-year payout increases in line with the interim. That looks rash. Shareholders would do better in the long run if Morrisons is less generous now, as it catches up with rivals.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Dalton Philips, the chief executive of Wm Morrison Supermarkets, is to step down, Britain’s fourth-biggest grocer said on Jan. 13. It has not yet identified a successor and said Philips would stay until year-end results, due March 12, to “ensure a smooth transition.”

- The chairmanship of the company will also pass from Ian Gibson to former Tesco Finance Director Andrew Higginson sooner than anticipated, following a Jan. 22 board meeting.

- Total sales excluding fuel fell 1.3 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 4. Like-for-like revenue, excluding fuel, declined 3.1 percent, beating consensus forecasts of a 3.8 percent drop.

- Morrisons shares rose 5.1 percent to 186 pence by 1100 GMT.